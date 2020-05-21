British Pakistani clinches Queen's Award for enterprise in 2020

LONDON: A British Pakistani entrepreneur Zohaib Tariq’s company has won the prestigious Queen's Award for enterprise in 2020.

Tariq's company provides English Language and other qualifications to people who want tangible evidence of their English language skills.

Zohaib Tariq, who has increased the company’s sales by 300% in the last three years, has also been invited to a royal reception hosted by the Queen to receive this prestigious accolade.

Speaking exclusively to Geo.tv, Zohaib Tariq said: "I feel immensely honoured and proud to receive this prestigious award as a Pakistani."

Only 20 companies of this category were given this award, he said.

He said his company is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation), the regulator for qualifications, examinations and assessments in England and also provides Islamic Banking qualifications.

Speaking on his company's success, Tariq said, “This is another proud moment for our company, our staff and stakeholders. Winning this award symbolises the hard work, dedication and loyalty from all who have worked with our organisation over the last three years.”

Tariq mentioned how other British Pakistanis could also succeed in the UK if they worked hard, followed the rules and regulations of the UK and went ahead with a solid plan for their business.

The Gazette of the Queen's Awards states Tariq’s company qualification portfolio “ranges from Entry Level provision through to Level 7 across a range of subjects such as education, teaching, business management, creative industries and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)”.

It says the British Pakistani’s company provides accreditation services for both regulated and unregulated provision that meets the needs of several stakeholders, including training providers and employers.

The citation said that Pakistani enterpreneur’s company has expanded its network at the rate of five new centres per quarter. In doing so, this has enabled the company to increase its overseas sales by almost 300% in three years.