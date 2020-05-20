TikTok India issues clarification on controversial acid attack video

Photo: File

After facing a tirade of criticism over a video clarifying acid attacks , TikTok India has responded stating that it expects users to adhere to its policies of what is or is not acceptable.

"Promoting a safe and positive environment is a top priority for TikTok. Our terms of service and community guidelines clearly outline what is and what is not acceptable on our platform. We expect users to adhere to these policies at all times," TikTok India said in a social media post.

"Over the last few days, we have acted on several pieces of content that violated our policies. We have taken action including taking down content, suspending the accounts of the concerned users and are working with law enforcement agencies, as appropriate," the statement added.

Following the incident, The National Commission for Women took immediate notice of the viral video and asked the Maharashtra police to take action against the maker of the video.

"The commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset, which would send a very wrong message to the society through this video made by Faizal Siddiqui on Tik-Tok," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter.

TikTok has suspended the account of popular content creator Faizal Siddiqui after one of his videos was accused and criticised for glorifying acid attacks on women. Faizal Siddiqui's account is no longer accessible on the platform.

The famed TikToker's account was revoked "due to multiple community guidelines violations."

Siddiqui, who boasts a following of 13 million people on the social media app, came under fire after he enacted a scene wherein he throws acid on a girl's face for betraying him.

Before throwing the liquid onto the girl's face, he mouths the dialogue, "Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha? (The guy you left me for, has left you?")

Thousands took to their social media handles to condemn the horrific glorification of acid attacks made on women.