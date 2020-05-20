Grimes’s mother lambastes Elon Musk over 'bad attitude'

Elon Musk landed in hot waters at the hand of his mother-in-law over not taking appropriate care of Grimes

Sandy Garossino, Grimes’s mother recently slammed Elon Musk in an angry slew of tweets over his bizarre ‘red pill’ tweet.



The angry mother took to Twitter to slam the tech tycoon over allegedly not taking appropriate care of her daughter following a rather painful pregnancy.

The tweet seemed to have annoyed Grimes’s mother down to her very core, so much so that she snapped back at Musk claiming, “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks…And you were over 16 years old, Would you be blaring MRA [expletive] on Twitter right now?”

Although her mother later deleted her tweets, fans archived her outburst for the future.

To make matters worse, it appears Grimes also publicly supported her mother’s words by liking and subsequently unliking her mother’s tweet.