Katy Perry surprises doctor on the front lines with surprise Zoom call

Katy Perry surprises doctor on the frontlines with surprise zoom call. Photo: Billboard

With the world grappling against the growing pandemic, there are numerous stars across the globe who are pitching in and donating supplies, money as well as their time against the fight towards COVID-19.

Just recently, Katy Perry popped into a surprise Zoom call for Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor working on the front lines.

During the call, Katy lauded the doctor in front of her two young kids, claiming, "Your mom, Megan, is an absolute hero. Aren't you so proud of her?" She also stated, "Your mom could join the circus. She's literally doing the best juggling act in the world."

Before signing off, Katy encouraged Megan over her selfless efforts, saying, "Thank you, Megan. You are so brave. We can't get through this without you.”

"I'm sure it's not easy every single day, but know that I'm going to bed every single night, from this call on, and I'm going to keep you in my personal prayers.”

The young mother later spoke to ET, stating, "It made my kids' day, although my 11-year-old still reserves the right to roll her eyes at me, as seen at the end of the video."

She later went on to say, "What a treat to have Katy take time out of her day to say hello to me and my kids... it took my breath away. I hope that it inspires and gives energy to all my colleagues -- docs, nurses, techs, housekeeping staff -- across the country. This has been a really difficult two months, but as I said to T.J., we are all a family. I just wish I could have had the whole emergency department online!"