close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2020

Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to keep their daughter away from Alia Shawkat

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 18, 2020

After banning her daughter Shiloh from meeting Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie has now warned Brad Pitt to keep their children away from Alia Shawkat too, according to Globe.

The latest report, while quoting unnamed sources, claimed that Jolie has told Brad Pitt that she doesn't want her children anywhere close to the "Arrested Development" actress.

The report said Angelian Jolie called Brad Pitt after Shiloh was recently introduced to Alia.

It said the teenage daughter of Brad got on very well with the actress and it didn't go down well with her mother when she raved up about Alia.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are dating following their reunion at the Golden Globes Awards last year.

The actors have refrained from commenting on the reports regarding their relationship.

Latest News

More From Entertainment