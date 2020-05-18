Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to keep their daughter away from Alia Shawkat

After banning her daughter Shiloh from meeting Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie has now warned Brad Pitt to keep their children away from Alia Shawkat too, according to Globe.

The latest report, while quoting unnamed sources, claimed that Jolie has told Brad Pitt that she doesn't want her children anywhere close to the "Arrested Development" actress.

The report said Angelian Jolie called Brad Pitt after Shiloh was recently introduced to Alia.

It said the teenage daughter of Brad got on very well with the actress and it didn't go down well with her mother when she raved up about Alia.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are dating following their reunion at the Golden Globes Awards last year.

The actors have refrained from commenting on the reports regarding their relationship.