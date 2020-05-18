Shahid Afridi receives flak from Indian cricketers after remarks against Modi

Pakistan’s firebrand cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi is receiving a lot of flak from fellow Indian cricketers, including those who earlier rendered support to his causes, for making remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address during a charity drive, the Pakistani All-rounder called the Indian premier ‘coward’ and said that the neighbouring country will be held accountable for its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Not only that, Afridi said that there exists a ‘bigger disease than the coronavirus inside Modi’s heart and mind’ related to religious intolerance.

The cricketer also shared his two cents about Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistani forces after a aerial dogfight in which his plane was shot down.

Following the event, Indian cricketers began lashing out at Afridi while the ones who had shown support earlier, also took a step back.

Earlier, Afridi's appeal for donations to help people affected by the deadly virus in Pakistan has had overwhelming support from leading Indian cricketers.

Yuvraj Singh, who had earlier spoke in support of Afridi for raising funds, said that he was ‘really disappointed by Afridi’s comments’ on Modi.

Bowing to the pressure, Harbhajan Singh also retreated his message of support.

“I am sorry to all of those brothers hurt by the act (support for funds). I promise you that now I will never send any message to that country (Pakistan), its nationals, which can hurt any Indian national.”

Without naming the Pakistani cricketer, Indian sportsman Suresh Raina also spewed venom against Afridi.

“Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant ... Better do something for your failed nation and leave Kashmir alone,” Raina said on his official Twitter taking aim at Afridi.



