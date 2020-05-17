Bushra Ansari celebrates 64th birthday with daughter, grandchildren

Bushra Ansari celebrates 64th birthday with daughter

Veteran Pakistani star Bushra Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Sharing a sweet photo of herself with her daughter and grandchildren, Bushra wrote, “My birthday became happy with my kids. Nariman ansari and sherazade umar..u made my even.”

Bushra turned 64 on May 15, 2020.



The actress received love and wishes from family and fans across the country.



Bushra’s niece Zara Noor Abbas wrote a lengthy note for her aunt.

The Ehd-w-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared adorable throwback photos of Bushra and wrote, “This goes out to the most celebrated woman in our family. The one who is loved by so many and loves so many.”



