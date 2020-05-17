Yasir Hussain says Turkish dramas will destroy the Pakistani industry

Yasir Hussain says Turkish dramas will destroy Pakistani industry

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain, while advising the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) to make its own historical dramas, has said that Turkish serials will destroy the local industry.



Yasir’s comments came after Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Baandi actor shared a story where he wrote, “PTV should make a historic drama serial and utilize Pakistani artists, who pay taxes and also have expertise in their field besides the technicians. ”

He went on to say sarcastically that imported clothed and Turkish dramas will destroy the local industry.

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.

The drama series started airing on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ramadan.