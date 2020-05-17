Yasir Hussain says Turkish dramas will destroy the Pakistani industry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Yasir Hussain, while advising the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) to make its own historical dramas, has said that Turkish serials will destroy the local industry.
Yasir’s comments came after Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans.
Taking to Instagram, the Baandi actor shared a story where he wrote, “PTV should make a historic drama serial and utilize Pakistani artists, who pay taxes and also have expertise in their field besides the technicians. ”
He went on to say sarcastically that imported clothed and Turkish dramas will destroy the local industry.
Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.
The drama series started airing on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ramadan.