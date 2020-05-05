Cobie Smulders addresses controversial ending of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Cobie Smulders also spoke about the probable reunion of 'How I Met Your Mother'

Famed American sitcom How I Met Your Mother became one of the most watched series on small screens during the nine years it ran.

However, as the series wrapped up its story in the final spell, fans were left disappointed at the writers for choosing Cristin Milioti’s character of Tracy to be the ‘mother’.

Addressing the controversy around its ending, Cobie Smulders who essayed the lead role of Robin Scherbatsky, came forth defending the storyline.

During an interview with Metro, Smulders, 38, said: “People are going to feel how they’re going to feel about that. But I think that there’s been enough time.”

“Watching it as a streaming show now, you get a little bit more of a connection for other relationships.”

“I think at the end of the series between Robin and Barney that was sort of the relationship everyone was rooting for. But when you go back to the very beginning of the show, it was Robin and Ted,” she continued.

“So, I think that it’s a different way to watch the show now when you see it in its entirety,” she added.

Speaking about the show’s probable reunion, The Avengers actor said: “There’s certainly nothing in the works for it, but I would love to work with everybody again. It’s been too long but there’s nothing on the horizon.”