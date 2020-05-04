Cady Groves' brother rejects rumours around singer's cause of death

Country and pop singer Cady Groves has died at the age of 30, according to her family.

Taking to social media, the brother of "This Little Girl" singer said his sister died from ‘natural causes’ on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Cody Groves said on Sunday "@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. ‘Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."

According to Metro.co.uk, the singer lost her two brothers who were both 28 at the time of their death.

Cody rejected rumours around his sister’s cause of death, insisting an autopsy found Groves didn’t die due to self-harm of foul play.

He added: "I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation."