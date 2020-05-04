close
Mon May 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2020

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez staying together in quarantine?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 04, 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez has sparked speculation as she shot for a magazine cover with Salman Khan's horse at his farmhouse.

 The actress, who is reportedly in quarantine with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse, shot for the cover with the actor's horse. Fernandez is on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's May edition.

Jacqueline shared a photo from the collection for the magazine on Instagram. She wrote, "Head over to @bazaarindia to check out my first digital cover!!!"

The film star is spending time with Dabangg actor in his Panvel Farmhouse as she posed for a magazine cover and took sneaky pictures of Salman.

 Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez  gave fans a glimpse of Salman’s workout at his home gym. She captioned it: “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe!”



