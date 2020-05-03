Ed Sheeran loses several raised chickens in fox attack

British singer and songwriter is currently self-isolating in his Suffolk estate amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn are growing organic fruits and vegetables in a greenhouse on the grounds of their $4.6 million land.

Local media reported that Ed has lost several of his raised chickens in a fox attack.

The reports said the singer's roost has become the target for local foxes.

A source told The Sun, “He’s lost a couple in recent weeks and they are not so easy to replace with the nation being in lockdown.

“So, he’s made sure their coop is doubly secure so he doesn’t lose his entire stock to foxes,” the source said.



