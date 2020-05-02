Bruce Willis, Demi Moore flaunt stunning dance moves

Bruce Willis and his ex-wife showed off best dance moves as the two spent quality time with their children in quarantine.

The former Hollywood couple, who were married between 1987 and 2000, have been staying at their old home in Idaho along with daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 26 during the ongoing health crisis.

The legendary stars decided to pass the time busting some moves to keep themselves occupied.

Taking to Instagram, daughter Rumer shared a series of clips of her parents having fun as they danced for the camera. ‘Act like you like each other,’ she told Demi and Bruce. ‘You’re so controlling,’ Demi joked while standing next to her ex-husband, who busted a move. ‘Here’s what we got to do,’ Bruce replied, as he headed off across the room, with Demi following behind.

Rumer couldn’t contain her laughter as she continued to film her parents, with her sister Tallulah then making an appearance.

The three of them continued to entertain each other with their own dance moves, while the family dog was heard barking in the background.