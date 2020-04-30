London-based musician who got stranded in Pakistan due to lockdown leaves for UK

London-based Pakistani origin musician Nabihah Iqbal who got locked down in Karachi last month, has left for the UK.

According to The Guardian, Nabihah arrived in Pakistan to visit her critically ill grandfather.

The report said days before she left the UK, burglars targeted her studios and took away many things including a laptop containing two years' worth of original music.

Speaking to The Guardian by telephone, she said "“I’ve never been in a situation before where I’ve been in a foreign country and I have literally zero idea about when I can go home,”

The newspaper reported that she was due to arrive back in the UK on Thursday after securing a place on a charter flight for stranded Brits.