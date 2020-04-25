Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner’s sexist remarks on Black Widow that enraged Marvel fans

Fans were up in arms against Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner over their sexist remarks on Black Widow

Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner, are adored widely for their roles as Captain America and Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, there was a time when the two had sparked controversy and had left Marvel fans enraged after their derogatory comments for Black Widow.

During an interview with Digital Spy, the two were asked about their opinion on Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow’s pairing with other male members of the MCU.

Responding to this, Renner said: “She’s a [expletive].” Evans chimed in saying: “A complete [expletive].”

Fans were up in arms against the two soon after as a Twitter user wrote: “The Chris Evans/Jeremy Renner joke about Natasha being a [expletive] and just a flirty sidekick made me cringe. Gross.”

Responding to the backlash, Evans soon issued an apology, saying: “Yesterday we were asked about the rumors that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America. We answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Renner too issued an apology, saying: “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone. It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”