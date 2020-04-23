Aaron Carter announces girlfriend’s pregnancy, following her arrest over ‘domestic violence’

The news came only weeks following Aaron Carter's breakup with girlfriend Melanie Martin

Rapper, singer and songwriter, Aaron Carter is making headlines after he unveiled on Tuesday that he is expecting his first child.



The news came only weeks following his breakup with girlfriend Melanie Martin who had been taken into custody for domestic violence and after Carter tattooed her name on his face.

During an Instagram Live session, the Aaron’s Party crooner announced: “Obviously, I have a baby on the way. I’m going to be a busy father, for sure. I won’t need a babysitter. I’m going to make a very good father. I’m all about love, give that baby nothing but love.”

Aaron and Melanie later also uploaded pictures on their Instagram announcing their pregnancy in an official post.

Earlier, during an interview with People, the rapper had revealed how he and Melanie were trying for a baby since quite some time now.

“This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me,” he said.

Regarding his girlfriend’s charges of domestic violence and the arrest on March 29, Aaron revealed that the charges have been dropped as the two “realized that they love each other.”