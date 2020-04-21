Did Prince Harry’s exit remove him from the line of succession?

Harry, sixth in line to the British throne will hold his position in the line of succession

After Prince Harry stepped down as the senior member of the British royal family along with wife Meghan Markle, royal fans could not help but wonder whether he still remains in the line of succession or not.

While the Duke of Sussex has rocked the proverbial boat and is no longer representing Queen Elizabeth in a royal capacity, his position in the line of succession remains.

Harry, sixth in line to the British throne after father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and his children, will hold his position.

The succession is on the basis of the legislation which includes the Succession to the Crown Act that also take account of the Act of Settlement. Therefore the removal of someone from the line of throne could only be possible through an Act of Parliament.

While he maintains his position, Harry was still ordered to repay £2.4 million of Sovereign Grant money that he had used to refurbish his and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage home.

Harry and Meghan caught the world off guard in January this year, when they announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.

