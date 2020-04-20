Victoria Beckham after furloughing fashion staff, gets slammed by Piers Morgan

Infamous British broadcaster Piers Morgan is calling out Victoria Beckham after she furloughed 30 members of her fashion staff amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old television personality said he felt ‘sick’ after finding out the designer had granted leave of absence to 30 of her employees, adding that she must retract her decision.

The host of Good Morning Britain said that Bekham should be utilizing the British government’s bail-out scheme along with her family that has a net worth of £335million.

"Sorry, but this makes me puke. If you care this much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham - then why are you taking taxpayer money the NHS desperately needs - and you DON’T need - to furlough your staff & prop up your failing business?" Morgan had tweeted.

Beckham had already been on a shaky path in terms of her business as her fashion brand had struggled since the past few years. She had sent an email to her employees recently, informing them of a salary reduction of 80 percent as per furlough procedures.