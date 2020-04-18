Selena Gomez fans question her love for 'Friends' as the singer fails trivia

Pop sensation Selena Gomez is a huge fan of Jennifer Aniston and her iconic sitcom Friends as she has earlier expressed her fondness multiple times.

However, when the 27-year-old singer’s knowledge was put to test about the nineties classic show, fans may be second-guessing just how big of a fan she claims to be.

Gomez was asked about which Hollywood star’s dressing room Joey Tribbiani [played by Matt LeBlanc] walked into to take a shower, and the singer seemed clueless that it had been Charlton Heston.

Apart from that, when asked who walked Phoebe Buffay [Lisa Kudrow] down the aisle when she married Mike Hannigan [played by Paul Rudd], Gomez quipped it was Joey while the correct answer had been Chandler Bing [Matthew Perry].

"All right, look, I'm not gonna lie, I've been watching some Will & Grace lately,” she said defending her final score.

"We gotta edit some of this because I'm letting a lot of people down," she added with a chuckle.

Earlier, the singer had gushed over her love for Friends and the show’s lead star Jennifer Aniston as she told the actor as she guest-hosted The Ellen Show, how the two had first met.

"Well, nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress. I think we were at, like, Vanity Fair, something, event and I was there with my mom. And I walked into the bathroom and I saw you...and my heart, like, stopped...you were everything that I wanted,” she said.

Jennifer chimed in saying: "You’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine [Friends] fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza."