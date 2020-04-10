close
Fri Apr 10, 2020
Business

April 10, 2020

PSX closes at 32,033 points on gain of 195 points

Business

Fri, Apr 10, 2020
APP
ISLAMABAD: Bulls ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as the KSE-100 index closed at 32,033.21 points with a positive change of 195.91 points (0.62%) as compared to 31,837.30 points on the last working day.

A total of 127,065,527 shares worth Rs5.024 billion were traded as compared to the trade of 216,513,232 shares worth Rs8.547 billion during the previous day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 192 recorded gain and 118 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

