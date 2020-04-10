'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot looks stunning on magazine cover

Gal Gadot has landed on the May cover of a famous magazine to promote her new film 'Wonder Woman: 1984' which was supposed to open in June but has been moved to August due to the coronavirus crisis.

The 34-year-old star told the magazine: 'Obviously the circumstances are horrible and frightening, but we’re home and we’re trying to make the best of it—to enjoy the quality time.'



Vogue was quick to point out that the article about Gadot was written 'before COVID-19 began to take hold in the US.'



And the publication made sure to reach out to her once more in mid-March to reflect on the 'profound changes to daily life [that] were being seen across the country.'

'I have never been through times like these,' Gal also said about the current situation in the world. 'But I’m also full of hope for when it will be behind us.'

In the glamorous cover image, Gal stands in all her statuesque glory, sheathed in a fabulously textured silver metallic Louis Vuitton dress.

On her Instagram, the Fast & Furious actress posted the gorgeous cover shot and identified the shoot location, in the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park in the Sierra Pelona Mountains of northern Los Angeles County, in the caption.









