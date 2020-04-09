Khloe Kardashian vows to never date again: Here’s why

Khloe Kardashian has come forth stating that she will never date again, leaving her fans in a state of befuddlement.



After the cheating scandal with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe said that she is “not even thinking” about dating,” during a conversation with mom Kris Jenner, on the recent episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“I have friends that are, like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone,’ [but] I just don’t care,” she said. “I’m focused on myself and True, and that’s just what I do.”

She then added, “Who knows? Maybe I’ll never date again.”

Responding to this, Kris said that she is “a little sad” for her because she “wants her to live her best life.”

Khloe further added, ““I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single.”

“Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon,” the reality star added.