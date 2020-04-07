Boxer Amir Khan prays for early recovery of British PM

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has extended love and prayers for the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who after contracting the novel coronavirus was moved to the intensive care unit after the symptoms worsened.



The former world champion took to Twitter and wrote, “our thoughts & prayers for our prime minister @BorisJohnson.”

He added, “Wishing you & your family strength.”

Amir also prayed for early recovery of the prime minister saying “Hope you recover soon.”

Earlier, boxer Amir Khan had offered to give his 60,000 square foot four-story building to help people affected by the coronavirus in Britain.

The boxer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the same building at the back and wrote, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”

He added, “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to help people affected by the coronavirus.”



