Sania Mirza lashes out at people posting cooking videos and food pictures

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday criticized the celebrities and social media users who have been posting cooking videos and food pictures from their self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik asked those people to spare a thought for hundreds of thousands of people in South Asia to find food once a day if they are lucky.

"Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky," she tweeted.



