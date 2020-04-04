Selena Gomez reveals bipolar diagnosis in emotional talk with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez has revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at a psychiatric hospital.



The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer, 27, opened up to Miley, 27, on Instagram Live Friday about discovering she had the mental disorder at a psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

The singer appeared as a guest on fellow Disney kid Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” Instagram live stream and revealed that she suffers from the mental illness. Gomez disclosed she was diagnosed by doctors at McLean Hospital in Belmont Massachusetts, which she refers to as “one of the best mental health facilities in the United States.”



“When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it…When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away,” she told Cyrus, also 27. “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”



Bipolar disorder is defined as “a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings which can include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression),” according to the Mayo Clinic.