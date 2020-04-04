Gal Gadot celebrates 'Game of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal's birthday

Gal Gadot brought together the cast of 'Wonder Woman 84' recently, digitally, to celebrate Pedro Pascal's birthday.

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins came together, digitally, to wish Wonder Woman 84 star Pedro Pascal on his his day.



The actor, best known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', stars in WW84. We've seen a glimpse of his character in the Wonder Woman 84 trailer released a few weeks ago.

The actor turned 45 this week. To make his birthday memorable, Gadot arranged a video call with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins.



In the photo shared by Gadot on Instagram, the actress arranged for a few cupcakes and placed candles on them while the team celebrated his birthday.

“Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! love you (sic),” she captioned the photo.







