Kendall Jenner opens up on the real reason Kourtney Kardashian had a feud with her sisters

The internet was sent into a shocked frenzy soon after last week’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians came out. It appears that the tension which was building up for over two years on the show eventually caved in last week as the sisters battled it out.

In an attempt to explain what might have been going on in Kourtney Kardashian’s mind Kendall revealed, “I don’t think she is extremely self-aware. She can’t sit back and be like, ‘Alright, I was wrong,’ or like, ‘All right, [expletive], I [expletive] up.’ She can’t do that.”

Not only that but, when Scott Disick entered, Kendall believes that made Kourtney lash out even more because she does not seem to have processed their final breakup back in 2017. “I know how this happened,” she said. “Honestly, I think starting with their breakup...I’m just saying, I think that situation might have mentally [expletive], her. And I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Scott however denied that the breakup could be the reason behind her behaviour, yet still defended her in his confessional stating, “A lot of people feel like she’s being rude, but I know she means well and you’ve just got to see that through her, and it’s kind of hard sometimes. But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn’t always come out that way.”