Prince Harry, Meghan settling down where Princess Diana once dreamt of living

Around the months close to Princess Diana’s untimely death in 1997 in Paris, she had begun taking the reins of her life as per her own design. She had also recently garnered the fancy of a businessman, Dodi Fayed. The pair had made extensive future plans as well, and during that time, had planned to move out to Malibu in the future.

Now it seems, after newly relinquishing their titles as working senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a property in Malibu as well.

In 2003, nearly six years after her death, Diana’s butler Paul Burrell spoke to ABC in a candid interview, where he revealed that the Princess thought her sons would have a better life out in Malibu.

“[The house] was going to be in Malibu...I saw the plans," the butler revealed. "We sat on the floor, spread out all the maps and the layout of the house...She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys—nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment.”

In regards to her boys residing in Great Britain at the time, Burrell stated, "Why couldn't they come and spend a portion of their time in America? That would be very stiff and staunchy if the queen would say, 'No, they can't go to America'” as the Princess had joint custody of her children, who at the time were 12 and 15 years old.