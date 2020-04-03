close
Thu Apr 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2020

Ben Affleck plans to have children with girlfriend Ana De Armas?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 03, 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are madly in love and spending quality time together during self-quarantine. Their loved-up images,   videos reassure that the couple is  going stronger than ever. 

It is being reported that the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor is thinking about the future with the 'No Time To Die' star, 31. As per a recent report, Ben is open to the idea of having kids with the 'Knives Out' actress.

According to an international media outlet,  Ben - who is already a father to three children - is planning to have  kids with Ana. 

"Ben loves children and loves being a dad. He would love to have kids with her one day," the  publication, citing sources, reported.

The actor shares 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. 

While the two stars are on good terms, the international entertainment portal recently reported that Jennifer is still not comfortable in introducing Ana to the former couple's children. 

Ana, who is  supportive of her boyfriend's sobriety, was seen enjoying romantic stroll with Ben  Affleck on  Wednesday.  The y were caught on camera  while  having fun during a dog walk.


