Ben Affleck plans to have children with girlfriend Ana De Armas?

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are madly in love and spending quality time together during self-quarantine. Their loved-up images, videos reassure that the couple is going stronger than ever.

It is being reported that the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor is thinking about the future with the 'No Time To Die' star, 31. As per a recent report, Ben is open to the idea of having kids with the 'Knives Out' actress.

According to an international media outlet, Ben - who is already a father to three children - is planning to have kids with Ana.

"Ben loves children and loves being a dad. He would love to have kids with her one day," the publication, citing sources, reported.



The actor shares 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.



While the two stars are on good terms, the international entertainment portal recently reported that Jennifer is still not comfortable in introducing Ana to the former couple's children.

Ana, who is supportive of her boyfriend's sobriety, was seen enjoying romantic stroll with Ben Affleck on Wednesday. The y were caught on camera while having fun during a dog walk.





