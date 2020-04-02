Jennifer Garner forbidding children from meeting Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend Ana de Armas?

Jennifer Garner seems to be forbidding her three kids, daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel from meeting ex-husband Ben Affleck’s new love interest Ana de Armas.

A report published in Us Weekly goes on to say that although Jennifer and Ben have maintained a cordial relationship with each other since their split, she doesn’t want their kids to meet Ana just yet.

According to an insider, Jennifer is supposedly waiting for the right time.

"Ben is understanding. [He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana],” the source said.

On the other hand, the Batman star and Ana are spotted together during frequent love-filled outings where the can be seen smitten by each other.

While it looks like they cannot keep their hands off each other, they are definitely practicing social distancing.

A source told People that the couple felt an “instant connection” on the sets of a movie. “They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave,” the source revealed.