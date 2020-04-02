Prince Charles taking on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $2 million security cost

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan first departed from the royal family, there have been a number of ongoing speculations over the status of their security bills during their stay in Canada, and in the US.

Quite recently it has been revealed that Prince Charles might foot the bill for their safety and security.

The issue surrounding their finances emerged after American president Donald Trump tweeted that he will not be covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security costs as they are no longer members of the royal family.

However, a recent report acquired by the Daily Mail reveals that Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles will be the one to cover $2 million, which is over half of their yearly security budget, estimated at about GDP 4 million in total.

The reason why security in the US will be far more expensive will be due to the fact that Metropolitan Policemen are not allowed to carry guns, hence it is possible that Prince Harry and Meghan might have to resort to employing the use of private guards, which will certainly rack up the bill.