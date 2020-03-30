Eminem reveals his proudest achievement is raising his children

Eminem has seen many successes in his career but he admits his ‘proudest’ achievement is being a father.

The 47-year-old rapper - who has Hailie, 24, with ex-wife Kimberly Scott, and also adopted her 17-year-old daughter Whitney, whom she has from another relationship, as well as 26-year-old Alaina, who is the daughter of Kimberly's twin sister Dawn - has said he is "proudest" accomplishment is bringing up his girls.



During an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hot Boxin’ podcast, Eminem opened up about his life as a father which he tends to keep fairly private.

"Hailie is 23, no babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good, she's made me proud for sure, she's graduated from college.



"I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26.



"And I have a younger one that's 17 now.

"So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that - is being able to raise kids."

The Lose Yourself hitmaker also admitted he's had to ensure his brood stays "grounded".

He said: "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important."



‘Like, “I was never good at nothing, and I’m good at this?” People also think too that money just buys happiness, that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise none of this s**t means nothing.’



Hailie is in a serious relationship with Evan McClintock whom she is believed to have started dating in 2016. The couple met at Michigan State University where Hailie studied psychology and Evan economics.