Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to make their relationship official in upcoming interview: report

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are likely to confirm their reconciliation in a candid interview, according to OK! Magazine.

The magazine reported that the headline of the interview reportedly reads "Jen & Brad Come Clean!.

The report comes amid rumours that the pair is ready to share their relationship status with their fans.

Fans of the former celebrity couple flooded social media with their reactions after the two met at 2020 SAG awards.

The Hollywood stars started dating in 1998, although they first met in 1994.

Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow at the time.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 after dating for a few years.

Their relations came to an end when Brad started dating Angelina Jolie in 2004 after meeting her in on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Brad and Jen announced in 2005 that they had decided to part ways.