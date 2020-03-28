close
Sat Mar 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2020

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to make their relationship official in upcoming interview: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 28, 2020

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are likely to confirm their reconciliation in a candid interview, according to OK! Magazine.

The magazine reported that the headline of the interview reportedly  reads "Jen & Brad Come Clean!.

The report comes amid rumours that the pair is ready to share their relationship status with their fans. 

Fans of the former celebrity couple  flooded social media with their reactions after the two met at 2020 SAG awards.

The Hollywood stars started dating in 1998, although they first met in  1994.  

Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow at the time.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 after dating for a few years.

Their relations  came to an end when  Brad started dating Angelina Jolie in 2004 after meeting her in on the sets of  Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Brad and Jen  announced in  2005  that they had decided to part ways.

Latest News

More From Entertainment