Madonna pays homage to co-star Mark Blum

Singer Madonna has paid tribute to Mark Blum,her co-star in the film 'Desperately Seeking Susan', who died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The 'Like a Virgin' singer took to Instagram and shared two screenshots of her and Blum in the acclaimed 1985 movie along with a lengthy note in which she gave her condolences for his death.



The 61-year-old wrote: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus." She added, “This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones."

The singer continued: "I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!"

Earlier, confirming reports of Blum's death, Blum's widow Janet Zarish said: "My husband passed away yesterday, March 25th, from complications from the Corona Virus. He died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital."

