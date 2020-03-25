close
Wed Mar 25, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 25, 2020

Saudi Arabia tightens curfew, suspends travel between some cities

World

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 25, 2020

Saudi Arabia has tightened curfews in 13 cities across the country and suspended inter-city travel between Riyadh, Medina and Mecca, according to state news agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia on Monday had imposed a curfew across the country starting at 7 pm local time until 6 am for 21 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now, it has tightened it further from 3 pm local time.

The tighter curfew has come a day ahead of a virtual G20 leaders’ summit, which will be chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz “to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications,” a statement from the G20 Saudi Secretariat said.

