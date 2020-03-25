Saudi Arabia tightens curfew, suspends travel between some cities

Saudi Arabia has tightened curfews in 13 cities across the country and suspended inter-city travel between Riyadh, Medina and Mecca, according to state news agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia on Monday had imposed a curfew across the country starting at 7 pm local time until 6 am for 21 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now, it has tightened it further from 3 pm local time.

The tighter curfew has come a day ahead of a virtual G20 leaders’ summit, which will be chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz “to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications,” a statement from the G20 Saudi Secretariat said.