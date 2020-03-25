close
Wed Mar 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 25, 2020

Mehwish Hayat extends greetings to director Nadeem Baig on 45th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 25, 2020
Mehwish Hayat extends greetings to director Nadeem Baig on 45th birthday

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has extended wishes to film director Nadeem Baig on his 45th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaugi actress shared dazzling throwback photos with the director and extended her birthday wishes.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the foremost directors of our country and a very dear friend.”

“You have almost singlehandedly revived Pakistani cinema and in my opinion nobody understands our audience better than you do. Be it Manjali, Dillagi, JPNA, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and now LNJ. It has always been a pleasure to work with you Nadeem,” the actress said.

Happy Birthday to one of the foremost directors of our country and a very dear friend . You have almost singlehandedly revived Pakistani cinema and in my opinion nobody understands our audience better than you do. Be it Manjali, Dillagi, JPNA, Punjab nahi jaungi and now LNJ. It has always been a pleasure to work with you Nadeem . I consider myself fortunate to have been able share this incredible decade long journey with you and have learnt so much from the experience and I look forward to so many more . I hope that even in these difficult times you are able to celebrate this special day - we'll defer the cake till we are back on set InshaAllah. Long may you shine!

“I consider myself fortunate to have been able share this incredible decade long journey with you and have learnt so much from the experience and I look forward to so many more.”

Mehwish further said, “I hope that even in these difficult times you are able to celebrate this special day - we'll defer the cake till we are back on set InshaAllah. Long may you shine!”

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in Nadeem Baig’s film London Nahi Jaunga opposite Humayun Saeed.

