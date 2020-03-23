Hira Mani cuddling up husband Salman Saqib amid self-quarantine

Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who tested negative for coronavirus after returning from US, is spending quality time with her husband Salman Saqib aka Mani and practising self-isolation to stay safe during the pandemic.

In the times of the coronavirus outbreak when almost everyone is into self-isolation, people are making most of it by spending time with their loved ones. Charming drama actress Hira Mani is no different as she shared a PDA-filled picture of hers cuddling up to hubby Salman Saqib.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared photo of herself with Mani. She also urged fans to take precautionary measures to save themselves from falling prey to the virus.



She wrote: Humaray corona kay results negetive hain or self quarantine kay baad ki picture or Abhi bhe we are home isolated tou please app sub bhe isi tarha Ahtiyat kerien zaroori hai





