Will Smith blames himself for rapid increase of coronavirus misinformation

With the coronavirus sweeping all over the globe at a rapid pace, misinformation regarding the global pandemic is also spreading like wildfire.

And Hollywood A-lister Will Smith thinks he is the one to blame for the rapid increase of misinformation about the infectious disease, owing to his blockbuster hit I am Legend.

During a conversation on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the actor said that the present scenario of the world resembles the post-apocalyptic action film in various ways as his character finds a way to fight the virus in the film using his immune blood.

“I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made I Am Legend, and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation,” he said.

Speaking on COVID-19, Pinkett said: “Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19.”



She further revealed that their son Jaden Smith was not present during the show “because he’s being a responsible human and social distancing.”

“He’s been doing a lot of travelling and his main concern has been about Gammy (Adrienne), so he has decided to stay indoors and he’s actually following orders,” she said.