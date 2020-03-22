Will Smith blames himself for rapid increase of coronavirus misinformation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the coronavirus sweeping all over the globe at a rapid pace, misinformation regarding the global pandemic is also spreading like wildfire.
And Hollywood A-lister Will Smith thinks he is the one to blame for the rapid increase of misinformation about the infectious disease, owing to his blockbuster hit I am Legend.
During a conversation on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the actor said that the present scenario of the world resembles the post-apocalyptic action film in various ways as his character finds a way to fight the virus in the film using his immune blood.
“I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made I Am Legend, and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation,” he said.
Speaking on COVID-19, Pinkett said: “Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19.”
She further revealed that their son Jaden Smith was not present during the show “because he’s being a responsible human and social distancing.”
“He’s been doing a lot of travelling and his main concern has been about Gammy (Adrienne), so he has decided to stay indoors and he’s actually following orders,” she said.
