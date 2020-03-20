Jennifer Lopez's house draws comparison to the one in 'Parasite'

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a glimpse inside her luxury home as she spends time in self-quarantine owing to the coronavirus.

However, the reaction to it was not something the Hustlers star may have anticipated as fans were quick to notice that her house was eerily similar to the one featured in South Korea’s Academy Award winning fil Parasite.

"We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good... #StaySafe", she had captioned a video of her son offering her fiancé Alex Rodriguez a drink on a hoverboard.

Twitter wasted no time in drawing comparisons between the house featured in the film and the one seen in the video as soon after rib-tickling comments on the video came to surface.

One fan retweeting the video said: "please check your basement", while another added: "hi are you looking for an art therapist".

Another user commented “i thought this was a parasite meme,” leaving social media users in fits of laughter.



