Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, the principality said in a statement Thursday.

The status of the ruler's health "is not worrying at all," the palace added in a statement. Prince Albert was tested for Covid-19 earlier this week.



The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.

Monaco has said all public spaces will be closed to the public starting at midnight on Saturday, including its emblematic casinos catering to the global jet-set, as it joins the ranks of nations locking down in a bid to stem the outbreak.



It said Wednesday that nine cases of infection had been detected since the first was announced on February 28.