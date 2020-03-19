John Lennon's 'Imagine' unites Hollywood during global pandemic

Late music legend John Lennon’s iconic track Imagine has united the world in these testing times of a global pandemic as Hollywood celebrities join hands to sing the song and raise the spirits of people worldwide.

Gal Gadot was the one to bring all of Hollywood together to sing the uplifting song by the late Beatles member as she urged all of her fellow industry insiders to sing along, which inarguably is tearing up quite a lot of people who have been affected by the novel coronavirus that has swept over the world.

Amongst the A-listers who joined the Wonder Woman star for the heartening video were Sia, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Kristin Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Dornan, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and many others.

Before starting off the video, Gal had stated: “Hey guys, day 6 in self quarantine and I gotta say that these few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. You know, this virus has affected the entire world — everyone — it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together."

“I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet on his balcony to all the other people who were locked in their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video, and it goes like this,” she said as she began singing the opening line to the classic hit.



