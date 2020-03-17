close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2020

Sajal Ali's new wedding photo will melt your heart

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 17, 2020

Actress Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir on Saturday got married at a ceremony held in  UAE.

Pictures from their wedding started pouring in on social media hours after the couple tied the knot.

The TV stars also shared  a couple of pictures with their fans.

Sajal who recently tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir looked regal in the red bridal dress.

The photo received over 150,000 likes within an hour after being shared on Instagram where Sajal is followed by over 5 million people.

The couple got married on Saturday at a ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates. 



