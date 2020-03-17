Sajal Ali's new wedding photo will melt your heart

Actress Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir on Saturday got married at a ceremony held in UAE.

Pictures from their wedding started pouring in on social media hours after the couple tied the knot.

The TV stars also shared a couple of pictures with their fans.

Sajal who recently tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir looked regal in the red bridal dress.



The photo received over 150,000 likes within an hour after being shared on Instagram where Sajal is followed by over 5 million people.

The couple got married on Saturday at a ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates.







