Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui spotted at US airport with positive spirit amid coronavirus feras

Pakistani showbiz celebrities have joined forces to raise awareness by urging the public to stay safe and beat the coronavirus through precautionary measures.

Among others, versatile TV personalities Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui have also contributed their share in the ongoing campaign advising people to protect themselves and others by adopting the guide lines, set by the heath experts, in battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the due spotted at a US airport with positive spirit as they covered their faces with surgical masks to stay safe amid the virus fears.

Hira Mani shared the photos on her Instagram page with the message: "Hello, I remember my father used to sing one song a lot “Love is in the air” by John Paul Young . Now my kids will sing “Carona is in the air” by Wuhan, China. May Allah safe us all! Ameen. A moment captured at NJ, US airport with Adnan Bhai."







