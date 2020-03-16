close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 16, 2020

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui spotted at US airport with positive spirit amid coronavirus feras

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 16, 2020

Pakistani showbiz celebrities have joined forces to raise awareness by  urging the public to stay safe and beat the coronavirus through precautionary measures.

Among others, versatile TV personalities Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui have  also contributed their  share in the ongoing campaign  advising people  to protect themselves and others by adopting the guide lines, set by  the heath experts, in battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the  due spotted at a US airport with positive spirit as they covered their faces with surgical masks to stay safe amid the virus fears. 

Hira Mani shared the photos on  her Instagram page with the  message: "Hello, I remember my father used to sing one song a lot “Love is in the air” by John Paul Young . Now my kids will sing “Carona is in the air” by Wuhan, China. May Allah safe us all! Ameen. A moment captured at NJ, US airport with Adnan Bhai."



