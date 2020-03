PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Live Score, Match 29

Multan Sultans are playing against Lahore Qalandars in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday March 15, 2020.



Live score of the match appears below:

SCORECARD

Multan Sultans 155/5 (18.0 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE



End of over 18: Multan Sultans: 155/5

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: FOUR.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: noball, 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: FOUR.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: SIX.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: FOUR.



End of over 17: Multan Sultans: 135/5

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah: SIX.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah: SIX.

Haris Rauf to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

End of over 16: Multan Sultans: 118/5

Dilbar Hussain to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: FOUR.

Dilbar Hussain to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

End of over 15: Multan Sultans: 109/5

D Wiese to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

D Wiese to Rohail Nazir: FOUR.

D Wiese to Rohail Nazir: No runs.

D Wiese to Rohail Nazir: SIX.

D Wiese to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

D Wiese to Rohail Nazir: wide, 2 runs.

D Wiese to Rohail Nazir: No runs.

End of over 14: Multan Sultans: 95/5

Mohammad Hafeez to Khushdil Shah: No runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Rohail Nazir: No runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Rohail Nazir: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

End of over 13: Multan Sultans: 91/5

D Wiese to Asad Shafiq: Wicket! Runout by Ben Dunk. 1 run.

D Wiese to RS Bopara: Wicket!, Caught by F Zaman. No runs.

D Wiese to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

D Wiese to RS Bopara: 1 run.

D Wiese to RS Bopara: bye, 4 runs.

D Wiese to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

End of over 12: Multan Sultans: 83/3

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: no runs.

Raja Farzan to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: no runs.

Raja Farzan to Khushdil Shah: 1 run.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: legbye, 1 run.

End of over 11: Multan Sultans: 79/3

D Wiese to Shan Masood: Bowled!. No runs.

D Wiese to RS Bopara: 1 run.

D Wiese to RS Bopara: 2 runs.

D Wiese to Shan Masood: 1 run.

D Wiese to RS Bopara: 1 run.

D Wiese to Shan Masood: 1 run.

End of over 10: Multan Sultans: 73/2

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: FOUR.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: no runs.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: no runs.

Raja Farzan to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Raja Farzan to RS Bopara: 2 runs.

End of over 9: Multan Sultans: 65/2

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood: FOUR.

Haris Rauf to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood: wide, 1 run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood: FOUR.



End of over 8: Multan Sultans: 52/2

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: no runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: no runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to RS Bopara: no runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.

End of over 7: Multan Sultans: 49/2

SR Patel to Shan Masood: 1 run.

SR Patel to Shan Masood: 2 runs.

SR Patel to Shan Masood: FOUR.

SR Patel to Shan Masood: wide, 1 run.

SR Patel to Shan Masood: FOUR.

SR Patel to RS Bopara: 1 run.

SR Patel to RS Bopara: No runs.

End of over 6: Multan Sultans: 36/2

Dilbar Hussain to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Dilbar Hussain to RS Bopara: FOUR.

Dilbar Hussain to RS Bopara: No runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Shan Masood: 1 run.

End of over 5: Multan Sultans: 28/2

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: FOUR.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: FOUR.

End of over 4: Multan Sultans: 20/2

Mohammad Hafeez to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to RS Bopara: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to RS Bopara: 1 run.



Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.

End of over 3: Multan Sultans: 14/2

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to RS Bopara: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shan Masood: No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shan Masood: 2 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Shan Masood: No runs.

End of over 2: Multan Sultans: 11/2

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 2 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: FOUR.

Mohammad Hafeez to Zeeshan Ashraf: Wicket!, Caught by Sohail Akhtar. No runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood: 1 run.



Mohammad Hafeez to Zeeshan Ashraf: 1 run.



End of over 1: Multan Sultans: 2/1



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Moeen Ali: Bowled!. No runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali: no runs.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali: no runs.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Zeeshan Ashraf: 1 run.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali: 1 run.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ali: no runs.