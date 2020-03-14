close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger's impressive message to beat coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

The showbiz celebrities have joined the  force in hard-hitting advertising campaign urging the public to wash their hands to stop the coronavirus.

Among others,  the Hollywood legend and former governor of  California,  Arnold Schwarzenegger has also  contributed  his  share in the campaign  hammering home the message that hand-washing is the best thing people can do to protect themselves. 

Some scientists have even suggested the virus may be more likely to spread on the hands than it is through the air.

The  renowned showbiz personality  has shared  a  photo of himself  with his cute puppy on his Instagram page and wrote:   "I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19"


Earlier, disco queen Gloria Gaynor has launched a hand washing challenge to her iconic song 'I Will Survive' in a bid to help prevent the coronavirus.

People are advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds at a time with hot water and soap, making sure they clean every side of their hands and fingers to stop the coronavirus which  may stay contagious on hard metal or plastic surfaces like door handles or rails on buses or trains for as long as three days.




Latest News

More From Entertainment