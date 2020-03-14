Arnold Schwarzenegger's impressive message to beat coronavirus

The showbiz celebrities have joined the force in hard-hitting advertising campaign urging the public to wash their hands to stop the coronavirus.

Among others, the Hollywood legend and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger has also contributed his share in the campaign hammering home the message that hand-washing is the best thing people can do to protect themselves.

Some scientists have even suggested the virus may be more likely to spread on the hands than it is through the air.

The renowned showbiz personality has shared a photo of himself with his cute puppy on his Instagram page and wrote: "I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19"







Earlier, disco queen Gloria Gaynor has launched a hand washing challenge to her iconic song 'I Will Survive' in a bid to help prevent the coronavirus.



People are advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds at a time with hot water and soap, making sure they clean every side of their hands and fingers to stop the coronavirus which may stay contagious on hard metal or plastic surfaces like door handles or rails on buses or trains for as long as three days.









