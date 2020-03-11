Liam Hemsworth seeing a future with Gabriella Brooks as things get serious?

Liam Hemsworth appears to have already gotten over his short-lived marriage with Miley Cyrus for good as things seem to be running smoothly for him and his new ladylove Gabriella Brooks.

As the new lovebirds become more and more public with their romance, fans seem to be convinced that the Aussie hunk may have found the perfect match.

A source too has now given a nod of affirmation to the conjecture as HollywoodLife reported: “Things between Liam and Gabriella are definitely getting to be more serious since their lunch date at The Ivy with his brothers and some of his closest friends.”

“Liam was able to see how well she fit in with his loved ones and it just meshed. He could see serious potential with Gabby and is very much open to seeing where things go with her on a long-term basis,” the grapevine said.

“One of the things that Liam really likes about her is that she lets him be himself and doesn’t put any pressure on the relationship. She lets things happen organically and doesn’t seem to have any expectations, which is very freeing. It allows things to flow naturally for them and has only brought them even closer,” it was further revealed.

Another insider revealed to the same publication: “Gabby and Liam both came into this fresh out of serious relationships, so it is surprising how quickly things progressed. But it all happened so naturally. They have friends in common in Sydney and in LA, so blending into each other’s lives has been seamless. It’s obvious they’re really into each other and they are definitely exclusive.”

“It’s funny because they both wanted to take things slowly. But in reality, things have moved pretty quickly. They really like each other and have been spending a ton of time together,” they added.

This marks the first time Liam seems to be in a relationship in over 10 years as he was in an on and off relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus since 2009.