Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz ‘Mere Angne Mein’ crosses 19 mn views in 24 hours

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz’s holi song Mere Angne Mein has crossed 19 million views in 24 hours of its released.



The song Mere Angne Mein was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and was sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

The music video released this Monday, March 9, 2020.

Asim and Jacqueline had been sharing sneak peeks of their music video for sometimes on their respective Instagram handles and seemed very excited about its release.



The song was earlier slated to be released on March 8.

Also, Asim Riaz will be seen in a single with Himanshi Khurrana. The song sung by Neha Kakkar will be out on March 18.