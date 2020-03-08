Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become focus of attention on Church visit with Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Queen for Church visit during their final round of royal engagements.

The royal couple on Sunday embarked on a surprise outing as they joined the Queen for a church service.

Pictures show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving for a church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, where they both looked impressively elegant.

In the photos the couple can be seen in matching monochrome outfits as they pull up to the Church.

While Prince Harry chose to don a simple black suit, white shirt and red and black patterned tie, it was Meghan who actually took the spotlight as she stunned onlookers in a beautiful black dress complete with white trim around the neckline and accessorised with simple shoes.

This surprise outing follows Harry and Meghan's busy schedule of royal engagements over the past week, which included attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards ad Mountbatten Festival of Music.