Sajal Ali, Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat indulge in sweet Instagram banter

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Sajal Ali indulged in a sweet Instagram banter with newly-wed couple Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar.



Taking to photo-video sharing platform, the Alif actor shared an adorable photo from the dholki festivities of Sadia and Hassan and extended love and prayed for the couple saying, “Sadia may you always stay happy and blessed. Ameen”

Tagging Hassan, Sajal teased Sadia, “May @hassanhayatkhan always cook for you clean for you shop for you and forever love you.”

Commenting on the post, Sadia wrote, “@sajalaly Ameen, Ameen & AMEEN I wish my husband not only cooks for me but also for my friends! Ameeeeeeeen.”



Over this, Hassan said, “@sajalaly All I got was a To-Do List & my begum @sadiaghaffar got all the wishes. Dekh raha hoon sahelion ki dosti (Watching the friendship of girls).”

“I’ll have to re-think which side I am on However, on a personal note - We love you, adore you & I CANNOT wait to post a picture with a similar caption for you,” he further said.

Pakistani showbiz stars Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony last Sunday.