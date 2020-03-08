Queen Elizabeth criticizes Meghan Markle at Commonwealth speech

Queen Elizabeth’s speech was an impactful piece aimed at expressing the dire need for unity and fortitude. It touched on a myriad of topics. From diversity to family and connections.

The speech was delivered on the event of Commonwealth Day and voiced out the Queen’s desire for unity and fortitude.

To many eagle-eyed observers, it seemed as though the Queen was referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fast approaching royal exit.

"On Commonwealth occasions, it is always inspiring to be reminded of the diversity of the people and countries that make up our worldwide family," the Queen stated.

"We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future. Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience," she added.

Later on in the speech the Queen stressed upon the dire need for a more well-connected modern world as it has the potential to impact a large amount of people, including those who reside hundreds of miles away.

This note was interpreted in a rather 'interesting' context by fans, as they assumed this to be a message directly to the former royals who have not only gravely impacted the royal family but also the whole of the Commonwealth, by extension.

"Throughout my life, I have had the opportunity to see and hear how membership of the Commonwealth family means so much to those living in all parts of the world, often in places that are quite remote," she said.

"Advances in technology and modern media have now enabled many more people to witness and enjoy—with remarkable immediacy—this experience of Commonwealth connection, in areas such as education, medicine and conservation."

The Queen concluded her speech by referencing the true meaning of increased connectivity “we are also aware, perhaps as never before, that wherever we live, our choices and actions affect the well-being of people and communities living far away, and in very different circumstances."